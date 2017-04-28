Xiaomi holds onto second spot in Q2 in India: Canalys

Samsung grabbed the top spot as it shipped over six million units in Q1. Xiaomi’s success has been attributed to its online go-to-market strategy. Samsung grabbed the top spot as it shipped over six million units in Q1. Xiaomi’s success has been attributed to its online go-to-market strategy.

Xiaomi is now the second largest smartphone brand in India, according to a report by research firm Canalys. The Chinese technology company continues to grow in Q1 as it accounted for 14 per cent or 4 million shipments in the quarter. This is up from three per cent last year. Xiaomi was followed by Vivo at the third position.

Samsung grabbed the top spot as it shipped over six million units in Q1. The Canalys report points out that Samsung’s offline strategy for its J-series smartphones has worked in its favour. Xiaomi’s success, on the other hand, has been attributed to its online go-to-market strategy. Additionally, demonetization might have played a role in encouraging more “young, Internet-enable” consumers to buy online.

As per the report, India’s smartphone market grew 12 per cent year on year in Q1 with a total of 27 million smartphone units shipped. Lenovo and Oppo took the fourth and the fifth spot respectively.

Vivo surpassed the 10 per cent mark in the quarter as it witnessed 36 per cent sequential shipments. “Vivo was just shy of shipping 3 million smart phones in the quarter. Its strategy to focus on the highly fragmented ‘unorganized’ retail market is paying off,” said Mo Jia, Research Analyst.

Xiaomi was number two smartphone brand in India in Q4, 2016 as well with 11 per cent share. Growing by more than 230 per cent, Xiaomi reached the 3 million mark in the last quarter. Samsung didn’t let go of its top spot either as it had shipped 6.2 million units in Q4, 2016. It lead the Indian smartphone market with a 22 per cent market share.

Indian smartphone market was largely dominated by Chinese smartphone brands in the last quarter given no home-grown player made it to the top five. It is the same this time around as well. Oppo, with 2.6 million units shipped, held the third position in Q4, 2016. In fourth position was Lenovo with 2.6 million units shipped and a 9 per cent market share, followed by Vivo, which shipped just over 2 million smartphones in last quarter.

