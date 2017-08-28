Xiaomi dual-rear camera phone launch on September 5 in India: Will it be Mi 5X?

Xiaomi could launch its Mi 5X with dual rear cameras in India on September 5. Xiaomi could launch its Mi 5X with dual rear cameras in India on September 5.

Xiaomi’s big September event wasn’t exactly a mystery, but now it’s official. The company has sent out press invitations for an event on September 5 in New Delhi, sparking speculation the global variant of the Mi 5x is on its way. This is for the first time ever Xiaomi will launch a smartphone with a dual rear setup in India.

The invite gives little information about the phone – but it does hint at the presence of a dual-camera setup. The press invite, reads “Join us for the launch of our first dual camera smartphone in India”, indicating the phone will heavily focus on the cameras. It’s clear that the mysterious phone will feature the dual cameras on the back. But it’s unclear if Xiaomi launch the Mi 5X, or something entirely new for the Indian market.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi’s India Vice President and Managing Director Manu Jain made it clear that the company will launch its first dual camera smartphone in the country next month. While Jain didn’t share more details about the device, most likely it is going to the Mi 5X.

Xiaomi Mi 5X has already been launched in China, so its specifications and features are known to the public. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and runs on MIUI 9, based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and microSD card support (up to 128GB).

Speaking of its cameras, Xaiomi Mi 5X sports a dual-camera setup with one 12MP wide-angle lens, and another 12MP telephoto lens. The device also comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. Xiaomi Mi 5X is backed by a 3080mAh battery and it supports USB Type-C port.

In China, Mi 5X sells for around CNY 1,499 ( or approx Rs 14,430). Further, it is available in Gold, Black and Pink colour options. If Xiaomi Mi 5X comes to India on September 5, the phone is likely to cost in the vicinity of Rs 15,000.

