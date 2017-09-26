Xiaomi ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale from Sept 27: Discounts, deals on Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, and more

Xiaomi Diwali sale called ‘Diwali with Mi’ will start September 27, 10 AM on Mi.com will will go on till September 29. Xiaomi Diwali sale called ‘Diwali with Mi’ will start September 27, 10 AM on Mi.com will will go on till September 29.

Xiaomi Diwali sale called ‘Diwali with Mi’ will start September 27, 10 AM on Mi.com will will go on till September 29. The Chinese company will be offering a host of deals on its products including smartphones, accessories, and connected home devices. Xiaomi has a ‘The Diya Hun’ contest live on Mi.com which gives people an opportunity to win discount coupons, smartphones, and more. To play, users will have to log in with their Mi account.

Additionally, Xiaomi has lined-up a slew of rewards and exclusive offers for it Mi members. Mi Tokens for discount and those for F-Codes can be redeemed from September 26, 12 PM onwards. Coupons can be won at 10 AM everyday, while Re 1 flash sale will be conducted at 11 AM and 5 PM everyday during the sale. The bid to win contest is limited to the Mi app and will be held at 2 PM and 6 PM. There’s a fastest fingers contest as well will be hosted at 4 PM everyday.

People who use SBI credit and debit cards will get an extra 5 per cent cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 from September 27 to September 29. Those who pay for Redmi Note 4 via Paytm will get Rs 400 cashback. Paytm is offering Rs 1,111 cashback on domestic flight bookings with every purchase on Mi.com. People will also get free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play subscription for three months as part of sale offers.

As for smartphones, Mi A1 will be up for grabs at Rs 14,999 in black and gold colour variants. Mi A1 has dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) on the back. The highlight of Mi A1 is that it is a pure Android phone, and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with regular security updates promised.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4,100mAh battery starts at Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, which is originally priced at Rs 10,999, will be available at Rs 9,999 during the sale. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant gets Rs 2,000 off and will be up for grabs at Rs 10,999. Redmi Note 4 can be purchased in black, gold, and grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been one of the bestselling devices for the company in India. Xiaomi claims to have sold 5 million units of Redmi Note 4 in the last six months here. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter.

Mi Protect plan will start at Rs 399 instead of Rs 499, during the sale. It covers Xiaomi smartphones from accidental and liquid damage. There are various plans for Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S Prime. Redmi 4, and more devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, which starts at Rs 6,999 will be available as well. 2GB RAM+16GB ROM is the base model which is priced at Rs 6,999 while 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant costs 8,999. Redmi 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone will get up to Rs 1,500 off. The highlight of the device is its 4,100mAh battery, which is claimed to last two days. It can be bought in black and gold colour options.

The limited edition Lake blue variant of Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44-inch screen and 5,300mAh battery starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB ROM variant. It gets Rs 2,000 off. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage was launched at Rs 16,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A 2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant will be available at Rs 5,999. There’s a 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant as well which will be up for grabs at Rs 6,999. It gets a 5-inch HD display, microSD card support, and a Snapdragon 425 processor. On the camera front, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera and the front shooter is 5MP. The phone is backed by a 3120mAh battery.

Additionally, Xiaomi is giving up to Rs 100 off on cases and covers. Accessories include Mi Band – HRX Edition at Rs 1,299, Mi headphones comfort white at Rs 2,699, Mi in-ear headphones basic matte at Rs 499, Mi Bluetooth speaker at Rs 1,799, and more. Mi capsule earphones gets Rs 100 off and will be selling for Rs 899 while Mi in-ear headphones Pro HD silver get Rs 200 off and can be bought at Rs 1,799.

Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi power bank 2 black and 20000 Mi power bank 2 white get Rs 300 and Rs 400 off respectively. They’ll be up for Rs 899 and Rs 1,799 respectively.

Other deals include Mi Air Purifier 2 at Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 9,999 and Air purifier bundle at Rs 9,998 instead of Rs 12,498. Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 white and Mi Router 3C white will be available for Rs 899 each. They get Rs 100 and Rs 300 off respectively.

