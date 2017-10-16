Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Deals and discounts on Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Mi Max 2, and more

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Here are the best deals on smartphones and accessories. Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Here are the best deals on smartphones and accessories.

Diwali is almost here, and if you’re still planning to shop for smartphones and accessories, you only have a few days left to take advantage of the special festive discounts. And not just Amazon India and Flipkart, Xiaomi too is offering deep discounts on select smartphones and accessories. The company has partnered with ZestMoney that ensures that customers will be able to buy Xiaomi products on EMI, without a credit card. The special Diwali sale will run until October 17.

While the biggest and best deals are likely to get over soon, it’s safe to say that there will be discounts tied to almost all smartphones available on Mi.com. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on the deals and discounts during the last days of the sale. Here are some of our favorite deals.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a brilliant phone, and we urge you to pick up the device. During the Diwali with Mi sale, the best selling phone will be available for Rs 9,999, the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Xiaomi is offering another variant of the Note 4 for just Rs 10,999. This model has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You also get a chance to buy a special edition Lake Blue version of the Note 4 at a price of Rs 10,999, down from Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Max 2

The Chinese company is selling the Redmi 4 at a discounted price. Xiaomi is offering Rs 1500 off on the purchase of the Redmi 4, with the entry-level model starts upwards of Rs 6,999. Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch 720p HD display and a 4100mAh battery.

Next up is the Mi Max 2, the phone with a massive 6.44-inch screen. Perfect for long travel, the Mi Max 2 houses a 5300mAh battery inside, enough to last more than a day on a single charge. During the sale, you can grab the Mi Max 2 from Rs 12,999 for the base version.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Mi Band HRX Edition, Mi Headphones 2, and more

Xiaomi is also selling accessories at heavy discounts during its Diwali with Mi sale. There are lot of bargains on headphones and earphones, including Rs 300 off on the purchase of Mi Headphones Comfort. It is available for Rs 2699, down from Rs 2999. Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD is available for Rs 1,799, down from Rs 1,999. And if you are into fitness, you can check out the Mi Band HRX Edition. It is priced at Rs 1299 during the limited run sale.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Mi Powerbank 2, Mi Air Purifier 2, and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2



Other products available during the sale includes: Mi Powerbank 2. The 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2 Black is available for Rs 999, while the 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2 White costs Rs 1,899. During the sale, Mi Air Purifier 2 can be purchased for a little Rs 8,499, down from Rs 9,999. There’s a tempting discount on the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, which is available for Rs 799, down from Rs 999.

