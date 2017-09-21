Xiaomi Diwali deals on Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and accessories: Here are the offers

Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Max 2 along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi powerbanks and company’s audio accessories will get deals during sale. Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Max 2 along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi powerbanks and company’s audio accessories will get deals during sale.

Xiaomi has announced deals and discounts on its products as part of its Diwali offers. Xiaomi smartphones, accessories and ecosystem products will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm mall, Mi preferred partner stores, and large format retailers.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Max 2 along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi powerbanks and company’s audio accessories will get deals during Amazon Great Indian sale. Mi Band – HRX Edition will be available at Rs 1,299 on Amazon. Xiaomi Redmi 4A starts at Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage will get Rs 500 off and will be selling for Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB ROM variant gets Rs 1,500 off and it can be bought at Rs 9,499. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets Rs 2,000 off. The 4GB RAM, 32GB storage option is available at Rs 12,999 while the 64GB storage option is listed for Rs 14,999.

Flipkart is offering deals on Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 (64GB), Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi powerbanks during its Big Billion Days sale. Mi Band – HRX Edition will sell at Rs 1,299 while Redmi 4A (4GB RAM+ 32GB ROM) will be available on Flipkart at Rs 6,999.

Paytm and Tata Cliq will also offer discounts on Mi Max 2 (64GB) between September 21 to September 24. Xiaomi offline partners and Mi Home stores will have festive offers between from September 24 to October 2. Mi sale on Mi.com will be conducted between September 27 to September 29 from 10 AM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option gets Rs 2,000 off and it will sell at Rs 10,999.

“The year 2017 has been a very successful journey for Xiaomi and during our 3 year journey, we sold more than 25 Million smartphones. Our product launches this year have been accepted widely and have gained an immense amount of interest from Mi Fans. After last year’s fantastic Diwali response where we sold more than 1 Million devices in less than 18 days, we have even bigger plans for our Mi Fans. We would like to make this experience count for them and continue to celebrate this year’s success with them,” Raghu Reddy, Head – Online sales, Xiaomi India said.

Additionally, State Bank of India is giving extra 5 per cent cashback on its debit and credit cards. People will get Rs 400 cashback on all variants of Redmi Note 4 if they pay using Paytm. Users will get free subscription of Hungama Music for 12 months and Hungama Play for three months with purchase of every Xiaomi smartphone.

Other deals include up to Rs 1,111 cashback on domestic flight booking on Paytm with every purchase made on Mi.com, which will be valid till October 31. Under the Reward Mi program, which is exclusively for Reward Mi users on Mi.com, Mi fans can redeem their tokens against discount coupons and F codes from noon of September 26 to September 27, 10 AM.

