Xiaomi ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ to be Flipkart exclusive, launch set for November 30

Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' could be the company's cheapest smartphone in India till date.

After a series of teasers, it has been confirmed that Xiaomi’s upcoming ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. The budget smartphone will launch in India on November 30 and is expected to pack a bigger battery.

The e-commerce player has started teasing the much-anticipated ‘Desk ka Smartphone’ on its website by creating a dedicated page. The webpage does not reveal the specifications of the smartphone. However, it does shed light on the key highlights of the phone. For instance, the device will offer an exceptional battery life that’s uncommon for a phone in the entry-level segment. The teaser also indicates the phone to focus on multi-tasking, meaning the device is going to be a blazing fast in daily use.

Xiaomi’s Vice President and India MD, Manu Jain last week revealed about its plans to launch a phone aimed at the masses. The company has been building the hype and euphoria around the ‘Desh ka Smartphone’, which will launched under Xiaomi’s acclaimed Redmi series. It’s been speculated that the device will be none other than but the Redmi 5A that has been made available in China.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone supports a hybrid SIM slot, which means uses can put in either two nano SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card. The phone gets a 13MP rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture and flash. There’s a 5MP shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It ships with company’s MIUI 9 software with Android Nougat. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Desh ke liye a rahan hain #DeshKaSmartphone A new phone for #Bharat 🇮🇳 is coming soon! RT and help spread the word ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Q3yvJqS3aV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 23, 2017

Full details about the phone will be unveiled by the company on November 30 at a dedicated event in Delhi. We are expecting the ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ to be priced under Rs 5000, making Xiaomi’s most affordable phone in India till date.

