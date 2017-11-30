Xiaomi ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ to launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, and more

Xiaomi ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ launch: Will it be the Redmi 5A? Xiaomi ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ launch: Will it be the Redmi 5A?

After days of hype and endless speculation, Xiaomi is finally ready to reveal the much-anticipated ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ later today. The event starts at 12:00pm India Standard Time (IST). You can watch the live event on the company’s site.

Thanks to a number of teasers and leaks, we already have a sense of what’s to come from the major Chinese company. Xaiomi is widely expected to launch the Redmi 5A, the successor to the Redmi 4A. The phone has already been selling in China for 599 Yuan (or approx Rs 6,000). However, the company might bring the price down further in India in an aim to reach to as many as users. Evidently, Xiaomi might launch the device below Rs 5000, making the entry-level phone accessible to a large section of the population.

For starters, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 128GB), and a hybrid SIM slot. The device offers a 13MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is further backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims will have a standby 8 days of battery life.

On paper, Redmi 5A does have a chance to compete against budget smartphones already available in the market. There’s exactly no word on when the smartphone will go on sale in India, but we do know that it will be a Flipkart exclusive. At the same time, we expect the phone to be available through the company’s offline retail stores and priority partners.

We’re only a few short hours away from the official launch, and as expected, indianexpress.com will bring all the latest news as it happens.

