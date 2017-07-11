Xiaomi could introduce new sub-brand to beat Vivo, Oppo: Report

Xiaomi is expected to launch the new brand in China later this month. (Image credit: MyDrivers). Xiaomi is expected to launch the new brand in China later this month. (Image credit: MyDrivers).

Xiaomi might be looking to add a new sub-brand to boost its offline presence. The leak comes from sources close to Chinese tech site MyDrivers. The report claims the new brand is aimed to give tough competition to Oppo and Vivo, which have a relatively strong presence in the offline market. The Chinese smartphone brand is also expected to hire a high-profile brand ambassador to build the brand.

The report further says Xiaomi will announce a new phone that will be launched under the sub-brand at the end of this month. The first leaked image of the phone has already hit the web. The alleged image shows the back of the phone with a dual rear camera setup and the antenna band running from the top left corner. The design appears to be inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.

We are not aware how aggressive the pricing would be for the upcoming smartphone. Suffice to say, the company’s intent behind coming with a new brand is to grow its offline sales. Of late, Xiaomi has been aggressively expanding its offline presence, especially in India. After opening its first Mi Home in India, the company plans to set up 100 more such stores in the next two years.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will announce the Mi Max 2 in India on July 18. The company has already started to tease the smartphone on its social media channels. The successor to the Mi Max has a massive display and battery. It is expected to priced in the vicinity of Rs 17,999.

