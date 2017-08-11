Xiaomi says it sold 5 million Redmi Note 4 phones in six months

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has sold over 5 million units in the last six months. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has sold over 5 million units in the last six months.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 saw over 5 million units of the phone being sold since the last six months, claims the company. The phone was launched in January 2017 in India, and remains a best-seller for the company in the Indian market. Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain tweeted saying Redmi Note 4 hit the five million units mark within six months of launch, and the data includes from January 23 to July 23. He added the phone was the number one selling smartphone in Q1 and Q2 in the Indian market.

Jain put out a series of tweets highlighting the success of the Redmi Note 4 smartphone. He wrote, “#RedmiNote4: had 7.2% market share in Q2. In fact, 1 in every 4 smartphone sold online was a Redmi Note 4 during Q2.”

In order to celebrate the success of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is celebrating by creating what it calls the “world’s largest grain mosaic,” which is over 6000 square feet and with 40,000 kg of food grains. Xiaomi will be feeding over five lakh people with these 40,000 kg of grains on Independence Day as a thank you for the success of the Redmi Note 4 smartphone.

Redmi Note 4 has been one of Xiaomi’s most successful phones in the market. Overall the Redmi series, has managed to ensure that the company remains at the number two position in the Indian smartphone market, just behind Samsung for the last two quarters. Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and the recently launched Mi Max 2 are the company’s current offerings in the market.

The Chinese smartphone player has also benefited from expanding its offline retail presence in India. Earlier Xiaomi’s phones were limited to online space only with limited supplies, but in the last few months Redmi phones are steadily available in offline stores in India. The Redmi Note 4 success comes even as Xiaomi has announced plans to launch a dual-rear camera smartphone in India. This will likely be the Mi 5X smartphone.

