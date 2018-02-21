Xiaomi ‘Blackshark’ gaming smartphone spotted on AnTuTu, to compete with the Razer Phone

Xiaomi “Blackshark” could be the company’s first gaming-centric smartphone. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi “Blackshark” could be the company’s first gaming-centric smartphone. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation)

Xiaomi is apparently working on a gaming-centric smartphone with powerful specifications. The device, which is internally known as “Blackshark”, has appeared on AnTuTu benchmark site. It’s being speculated that the device could from Black Shark Technology, in which Xiaomi is an investor. The company was set up in 2017, according to the company’s profile on social media platform Weibo.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi’s first high-profile gaming device appears to be a beast. The AnTuTu listing reveals the device will feature a Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and Adreno 630 GPU. There is 8GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device is running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The smartphone has scored 270680 on AnTuTu, which should be expected from the device with a Snapdragon 845 processor. Last week, the Galaxy S9+ (SM-G9650) appeared to have passed through the AnTuTu benchmarking tool, and it scored an impressive 265276 points.

Not much else is known about the smartphone and most importantly, we know a little about the brand. Based on its specifications, Xiaomi’s “Blackshark” is aimed to entice hardcore mobile gamers. In this space, Razer Phone is a popular choice, which costs $699 (or approx Rs 45,333) in the US. The latter smartphone was launched in September, featuring a display with 12oHz refresh rate and a 4000mAh battery. Razer Phone is the first smartphone from the US-based company known for making high-end gaming laptops and mice.

