Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone to feature in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Black Shark, a company backed by Xiaomi, will launch a gaming phone on April 13 in China. We already know a lot about the smartphone, and now the first live image of the device has been leaked on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Droidholic)

An alleged live image of the gaming smartphone can be seen encased in some sort of sturdy case. Apparently, the case seems to hint at gaming controls but it’s really difficult to tell where the case ends. As per the leaked info, Xiaomi Black Shark could come with an OLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also, the phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Interestingly, Xiaomi branding is missing from the phone – we expect to see the company’s involvement in some capacity.

The Black Shark recently made an appearance on AnTuTu benchmarks, and it shows that the phone will be a beast. According to leaked data entry, the phone will come with an FHD+ display (2160 x 1080), a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 32GB internal space. It is expected to run Android Oreo out of the box. The upcoming smartphone scored an impressive 270, 680 in the benchmark tests, which is comparable to the Galaxy S9+ score of 265,267.

More details about the Black Shark smartphone will be out on April 13, which is Friday. The smartphone will compete with the Razer Phone, which made its debut in the market last year. The Razer Phone has been pitched as a proper gaming smartphone, featuring a 5.72-inch 1440×2560 IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor.

