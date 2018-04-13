Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone leaked in teaser video ahead of today’s launch

Xiaomi Black Shark, which is expected to compete with the Razer Phone, has a similar green-coloured theme. (Source: Weibo) Xiaomi Black Shark, which is expected to compete with the Razer Phone, has a similar green-coloured theme. (Source: Weibo)

Black Shark, a company backed by Xiaomi will be launching its gaming smartphone on April 13, which is today. Ahead of the launch, a teaser video of the device has been leaked on Chinese social networking platform Weibo. The three-second video gives us a decent look at Black Shark’s new phone, revealing a front-facing fingerprint sensor and a green-coloured company logo at the back cover. Black Shark’s gaming smartphone will have dual rear cameras with LED flash. It could feature a customised body design, encased in a sturdy case and include gaming controls as well.

Xiaomi Black Shark, which is expected to compete with the Razer Phone, has a similar green-coloured theme. Razer Phone, which is a gaming smartphone, made a debut last year. It features a 5.72-inch IGZO display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone ships with Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM. Xiaomi Black Shark was leaked in a live image previously. It is expected to come with an OLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Black Shark was also spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks, with the listing revealing several of its key features. Xiaomi Black Shark is expected to sport an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB internal space. It is expected to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The upcoming smartphone scored 270, 680 in the benchmark tests, which is comparable to the Galaxy S9+ score of 265,267.

