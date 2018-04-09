Xiaomi-backed Black Shark shares teaser for gaming smartphone, launch on April 13

Black Shark, a company based in China and backed by Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new gaming smartphone on April 13. Black Shark, a company based in China and backed by Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new gaming smartphone on April 13.

Black Shark, a company based in China and backed by Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new gaming smartphone on April 13. Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has already confirmed a launch for the same on April 13, and the Black Shark phone will feature high-end specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Th emphasis is on gaming and it could come with 8GB RAM on board.

The latest teaser shares a poster for the phone with a glimpse at half the device. “Everyone has the opportunity to become a master,” is what the message says on Black Shark’s timeline, if one goes by Google Translate. The phone has previously been spotted on Antutu benchmark website as well.

Xiaomi-Black Shark Gaming smartphone: Specifications, Features

Earlier an Antutu Benchmark score of the Black Shark smartphone was leaked online. According to the listing, the configuration of the phone indicates a 18:9 aspect ratio display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB ROM and Android 8.0.0 Oreo on the phone. The smartphone’s display resolution will be 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 permanent open sale on Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, launch offers, features

The latest teaser from Black Shark only shows half of the upcoming smartphone. Another teaser from Black Shark on its Weibo page calls this the first real game phone. In other teasers, the company had confirmed that the smartphone will indeed use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Shark phone with its emphasis on gaming appears to be designed to take on the Razer phone. It should be noted that this is not a Xiaomi phone per se, but by a company backed by the latter. In China, Xiaomi is known for backing a number of hardware startups which launch an array products, some of which are not necessarily under the Mi brand. Some of the products are also sold on Xiaomi’s e-commerce platform.

The Black Shark phone once it does launch will likely remain limited to the China market. Most of the products from Xiaomi’s partners or other smaller companies are never launched in other global markets.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd