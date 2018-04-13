Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM launched in China: Price and specs

Black Shark gets a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and pixel density of 403 ppi. Black Shark gets a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and pixel density of 403 ppi.

Black Shark gaming smartphone by Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark has been launched in China. The smartphone is priced starting at yuan 2,999 which is around Rs 31,000 on conversion for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at yuan 3,499 (Rs 36,000 approx). Black Shark is listed on Chinese e-commerce sites like JD.com and YouPin in Polar Night and Sky Grey colour options.

Black Shark has a design similar to that of Razer Phone which is a gaming smartphone launched in May last year. Black Shark comes sports the company logo in green colour at the back. A controller dock for Black Shark has also been announced by the company. The dock will be sold separately at yuan 179 (Rs 1,900 approx). It can be connected to the smartphone for gameplay and sports a trigger button as well a joystick. The highlight of Black Shark is its gaming-related features like a liquid cooling system as well as X-type antenna.

Black Shark gets a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and pixel density of 403 ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 which means reduced bezels on sides. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics performance. It features 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage. The phone does not support a microSD card. Black Shark is backed by a 4000mAh battery and comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Black Shark sports dual rear cameras. It has a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary lens, both with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 20MP with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on Black Shark include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, AGPS, and Glonass. It comes with sensors including, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. The dimensions of Black Shark are 161.62×75.4×9.25mm and it weighs 190 grams. This is a dual Nano-SIM device.

