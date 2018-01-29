Xiaomi at MWC 2018: Don’t expect any new smartphones, no Mi 7 or Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi will not be introducing any new smartphones at MWC 2018, according to a statement from the company. Xiaomi will not be introducing any new smartphones at MWC 2018, according to a statement from the company.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place annually in Barcelona, opens on February 26 is less than a month away and we have seen quite a few reports around Xiaomi launching a new flagship phone. But it looks like Xiaomi will not launch any new products at MWC 2018, according to a statement from the company.

Earlier reports claimed Mi 7 would be unveiled at MWC 2018 after it was confirmed that the company was going to have a booth at the mobile show. Then reports from Weibo claimed Mi Mix 2S, which will be an upgrade to the current Mi Mix 2 could be showcased at MWC 2018. But all of this unlikely.

According to a statement issued to indianexpress.com, a Xiaomi India spokesperson said, “We are not organising any press events during MWC, but will have a booth at Hall 6 Stand 6B30. We will be showcasing a selection of smartphones and ecosystem products, please come and visit us there.” It also looks like Xiaomi will showcase smartphones which are already out in the market, and nothing new is expected at the show. Usually most new smartphone launches take place at a press event. Samsung for instance, has already sent out invites for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on February 25, ahead of the official opening for MWC 2018.

Recently a new leak on Weibo claimed Mi Mix 2S would be announced ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress in late February. The Mi 5 was the last phone that Xiaomi launched at MWC 2016. The Mi 6, which was last year’s flagship from Xiaomi, was launched in China and not showcased at MWC 2017. The Mi 6 did not come to India, Xiaomi instead launched Mi Mix 2 in India for Rs 35,999.

While Xiaomi might not officially launch a new smartphone at MWC 2018, we have seen plenty of leaks around its upcoming phones. Regarding the Mi Mix 2 S, it is claimed that the front camera will be on the top right side of the phone creating a notch on the right corner. The current Mi Mix 2 has a front camera at the bottom corner of the phone. Additionally, leaked images posted by SlashLeaks, claim the rear camera will remain a single lens one and the phone will continue with its ceramic body. Coming to the Mi 7, this one could also sport a bezel-less display with a 6-inch OLED screen and it could be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

