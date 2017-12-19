Xiaomi announces MIUI 9 Android 8.0 Oreo closed beta for Mi Mix 2 users

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 owners can register for Android 8.0 Oreo closed beta testing Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 owners can register for Android 8.0 Oreo closed beta testing

Xiaomi has announced that owners of the Mi Mix 2 can register to be part of a closed beta testing of MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Mi Mix 2 is the company’s current flagship device in the market and it was also launched for India. The company is inviting members to enroll themselves for testing out the latest software before its official global roll out.

In order to register for the closed beta program, users can head over to the Forum section of the Mi App and select the ‘Mi Mix 2’ as their device. According to the forum post, interested users have to select the “experience version” to receive the update. If the registration is confirmed, your device will be updated.

MIUI 9 has been redesigned by the company to make almost as close to stock Android while also adding additional capabilities within the OS. One such example is App Vault, which allows users to pin an app like Uber, Ola or Paytm to the home screen to quickly access the app without opening it. Users can just swipe right to a dedicated feed to use the app they have pinned.

The Mi Mix 2 was launched in India in October at a price of Rs 35,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com and offline Mi Stores. The ceramic-body smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, a bezel-less 6.44-inch FHD 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It has 3,400 mAh battery pack, 6GB RAM + 128GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi smartphones which are currently eligible for the MIUI Open Beta are Redmi Note 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi Note 3, and Redmi 4A, though not all of these are based on Android Oreo. Xiaomi also opened the Android Oreo beta for the Mi A1 users, which is an Android One smartphone running stock Android.

