Xiaomi 3rd Mi Anniversary sale: Mi Max 2 sale, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 flash sale at Re 1 and more

Xiaomi’s 3rd Mi Anniversary sale is being held today (July 20), and tomorrow (July 21), as the company celebrates three years of entry into the Indian market. The sale will take place on Mi.com and Xiaomi Mi Store app. Xiaomi’s new Mi Max 2 smartphone will go on sale today at 10.00 am, and the company will also have Re 1 flash sales for products like Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 smartphone, and bidding sales for Redmi Note 4. Here’s a quick look at the top offers for Mi’s 3rd anniversary sale.

Mi Max 2 sale timings, launch price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the new big, display smartphone from the company, and it will go on sale from 10.00 am on Mi.com and Mi Store app. The open sale for the Mi Max 2 smartphone will be from July 27 on all major e-commerce platforms, as well as offline stores.

Mi Max 2 has a price tag of Rs 16,999 and this one comes in only one variant and colour option: Matte Black colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Mi Max 2 has a big 6.4-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera + 5MP front camera, and it runs the Android Nougat 7.1.1 system with MIUI 8 on top. The highlight of this smartphone is the 5300 mAh battery, with Xiaomi promising a two-day battery life along with Quick Charge 3.0 and Parallel Charging.

Redmi 4A Re 1 flash sale

Mi.com’s 3rd anniversary sale will also have Re 1 flash sales, where some products can be bought for this price. The Redmi 4A smartphone with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage will be sold at Re 1 in the flash sale. Redmi 4A is the most budget friendly phone in Xiaomi’s lineup, and it comes with a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera and 3120 mAh battery.

The Re 1 flash sale will start at 11 am for this smartphone and only 10 units will be up for grabs at this price. The 11 AM flash sale will also include the 10000mAh Mi PowerBank 2 (25 units will be up for sale) and Wi-Fi Repeater 2 (15-units) being priced at Re 1.

Redmi 4 Re 1 flash sale

Redmi 4 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage will also be part of the Re 1 flash sale, but this one starts at 12 pm in the afternoon. Xiaomi says only 10 of these smartphones will available for Re 1. This one has a bigger 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 5-inch HD resolution display, along with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Xiaomi will also offer the VR headset (25 of these) and Selfie Stick Grey (15 units) at Re 1 for the 12 pm sale.

Redmi Note 4 Flash sale bidding, how to register

Xiaomi also has bidding sales at 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm where users can bid for a certain price and if they win they will get whatever product they want at that particular price. Xiaomi’s website says, “For your bid to be the winning bid, it should be unique and the lowest for the time-slot. If you win, you get the product at the price of your bid!”

The price slots include Rs 100, Rs 200.10 and Rs 249.50. The 6 pm bid slot will have the Redmi Note 4 available for bidding (2GB RAM and 32GB storage version). Each slot has different products listed under the respective price bid.

In order to register for the flash sales, users have to share about the same on social media. Users will have to login to their Mi.com account on the Mi.com website. Xiaomi will also offer a maximum of Rs 500 cash back for SBI card users who do a transaction of Rs 8000 or more. There’s also Rs 2000 off on Goibibo domestic hotel bookings for those who shop from Mi.com. Xiaomi will also offer vouchers during the sale, which can be applied to transactions in the app.

Discounts on Mi Home products, Xiaomi accessories

Xiaomi has discounts on Mi Home products and Mi accessories during the sale as well. The Mi Capsule Earphones are listed at Rs 899 from the original price of Rs 999, while the Mi Headphones Comfort will cost Rs 2,699 during the sale compared to Rs 2,999.

Xiaomi’s Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD will be priced at Rs 1,799, which is a Rs 200 discount on the original MRP. Xiaomi’s Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic will cost Rs 549 in the sale, while the Mi VR Play headset will be priced at Rs 699. The Mi Selfie Stick can be purchased for Rs 599 in the sale. Xiaomi also has a Mi Air Purifier Bundle at Rs 10,998, which includes the Air Purifier and the extra filter as well. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will cost Rs 799 in the sale.

