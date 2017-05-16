itel Mobile launches Wish A41+ smartphone at Rs 6,590 in india

Wish 41+ by itel Mobile, priced at Rs 6,590, comes with 16 GB internal storage. (Source: itel Mobile) Wish 41+ by itel Mobile, priced at Rs 6,590, comes with 16 GB internal storage. (Source: itel Mobile)

itel Mobile has just released its latest 4G-enabled phone called Wish A41+ priced at Rs 6,590, taking after its predecessor Wish A41. The smartphone features 2GB RAM and comes with 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 32 GB.

Wish A41+ has a 5-inch FWVGA display with 480×854 pixel resolution. The device is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Wish A41+ has a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and flash. The front camera is also 5 megapixel in resolution. Other features of Wish A41+ include a SmartKey push button, SOS and support for OTG. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Wish 41+ is VoLTE enabled. Connectivity options on Wish A41+ are Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, 2G, GPS, and Bluetooth. The smartphone features a 2400mAh battery, which the company delivers up to 216 hours of standby time, and up to 11 hours of 4G talk time.

At the launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, said, “The thirst for technology amongst Indians is simply unquenchable. This can be understood by the fact that when provided with viable options, even the first-time users across socioeconomic classes prefer leapfrogging to the newest technology rather than advancing in succession.”

“At itel Mobile, we ensure that we match this spirit of the country with best-in-class offerings that are abreast with the ongoing digitisation within the country. Wish A41+ is yet another technological marvel in our 4G portfolio of hi-tech, value-plus devices offering extraordinary speed and performance to Indian consumers,” he added.

Wish A41+ is available in two colours – Mocha and Champagne in India.

