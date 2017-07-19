WiFi on feature phones: Ziox Mobiles launches S333 Wi-Fi feature phone at Rs 1993

The Ziox feature phone is called S333 Wi-Fi and is priced at Rs 1993. The Ziox feature phone is called S333 Wi-Fi and is priced at Rs 1993.

We’ve seen talks of Reliance Jio Lyf brand 4G VoLTE feature phone doing the rounds, and some leaks indicate the upcoming Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone will have WiFi option as well. Now Ziox Mobiles has announced a feature phone, which comes with WiFi connectivity. The Ziox feature phone is called S333 Wi-Fi, and is priced at Rs 1993. The feature phone S333 Wi-Fi comes with a numeric keypad, and this is a dual-SIM device.

The S333 Wi-Fi phone has a 2.4-inch display with 3D UI interface, claims the company. It has a digital camera, 1750mAh battery with power saving mode, LED torch light, and also comes with support for social media websites. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity on board.

Ziox Mobiles has added a dedicated WiFi key for this feature phone, which otherwise comes with Edge/GPRS connectivity support. While the company has not specified the total on board storage, it supports 32GB expandable storage via microSD card.

“The launch of S333 WiFi is an important milestone in the journey of feature phones. Ziox is known for its budgeted products paired with the best functionality and our addition resonates the same philosophy,” said Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer of Ziox Mobiles in a press statement.

The feature phone also comes with ability to support multiple languages. It also has FM Radio support along with recording feature, so users can listen to their favourite radio channel, and then record songs as well. The phone also comes with a Privacy lock option, auto call recording and SOS feature on board. Ziox S333 Wi-Fi will come in two colours: Black plus Champagne as well as Black plus Red. The phone will be available in all leading retail stores across India.

