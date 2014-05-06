Wechat brings free 1GB cloud storage for users

Instant messaging app Wechat

By Rohit Arora

Instant messaging application Wechat is offering 1 Gb free cloud sorage space to users to let them store documents, videos and pictures. The new move is an answer to the limited space on smartphones and tablets.

Now, WeChat users simply have to press the ‘Favorite’ option on their chat screen which provides them an aption to store not only the pictures but also voice notes, videos and text messages.

The data get saved directly on the cloud.

These saved pictures, videos and messages can be accessed at any time at the users will. The new feature lets users access their stored data on multiple devices and is not just limited to their personal smartphone.

With this ‘One-of-a-kind’ cloud storage option, WeChat becomes the only social messaging platform which lets users freely click and share their favourite moments on with their friends and family.

The messaging application which is a product of Chinese firm Tincent was the second most downloaded application in iOS in India in 2013 and according to Global Web Index– a third party Uk based research firm, India has 41.8 percent smartphone users on Wechat.

The application is available on Android, Windows, Blackberry, iOS and Nokia X.

