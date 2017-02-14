Want to buy Nokia 6 in India? Here’s the unofficial listing

Ahead of the release, Nokia 6 is now available via eBay in India. Ahead of the release, Nokia 6 is now available via eBay in India.

Nokia 6 is yet to be launched in India, but the phone has been listed via a third-party online retailer. The much-hyped smartphone can be purchased through eBay India for a price of Rs 32,440. The listing on the auction site clearly mentions that the device will be available after 25 days in the country. The seller claims the phone is original and has been imported from abroad.

Nokia has a recall value among the phone brands and when a smartphone is highly anticipated, it’s not surprising to see the listing of the phone on eBay. There’s no telling when Nokia plans to release the phone in India, however, the official announcement isn’t far away. HMD Global, the Finnish company that’s got exclusive rights to use the Nokia brand on mobile phones and tablets globally, will likely to announce the global variant of Nokia 6 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card support, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing shooter, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Android phone has been a hit in China. The mid-end device has gone on sale on JD.com several times now, and everytime the device was available, it quickly went out of stock. Due to the phone’s high demand, the company has said that it can’t keep up with the demand. In China, Nokia 6 sells for CNY 1,699 (or approx Rs 17,000).

Also read: MWC 2017: Nokia 6, 5, 3 and revamped Nokia 3310 expected

HMD Global will be holding its press event in Barcelona on February 26 where we will likely to see the global launch of Nokia 6. Other than Nokia 6, the company is expected to launch three more phones – Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and a reincarnated version of Nokia 3300.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd