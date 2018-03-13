Vodafone partners with Tecno to offer Rs 2200 cashback on 4G smartphones

Vodafone has partnered with the smartphone company Tecno to offer a cashback of Rs 2200 on the purchase of its Camon i series of 4G phones. Vodafone has partnered with the smartphone company Tecno to offer a cashback of Rs 2200 on the purchase of its Camon i series of 4G phones.

The telecom company is also offering a free month subscription to Vodafone Play. The limited offer will last from March 14 until June 30.

Both new and existing Vodafone subscribers are eligible to avail the offer. All you need to do a monthly recharge of Rs 150 over a 36 month period. After the first 18 months, users will receive Rs 900 cashback, while the remaining Rs 1,300 will be returned after the subsequent 18 months. Users will receive the cashback on their Vodafone m-Pesa accounts. On top of that, users can access Vodafone’s video streaming service, that offers over 300 Live TV channels, more than 10,000 movies, over 50 international TV shows as well as 16 original mobile web series.

The offer allows users to avail cashback on cumulative top-up recharge and data offers that add up to Rs 150 monthly. The Tecno Camon i series handsets included under the offer include the i3, i3 Pro, i5, i5 Pro as well as the i7.

“Our association with Vodafone is a testimony to this commitment, wherein we intend to redefine consumer engagement by delivering greater value in our offerings and giving them more integrated immersive experience to enjoy digital content on the go,” said Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice President Marketing, Transsion India, which is Tecno’s parent company.

