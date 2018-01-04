Vodafone offering Rs 1,500 cashback on Samsung 4G mobiles: Check out the details

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro is priced at Rs 8,490, while Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones come at Rs 10,490 and Rs 16,900 respectively. Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro is priced at Rs 8,490, while Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones come at Rs 10,490 and Rs 16,900 respectively.

Vodafone has partnered with Samsung to offer cashback on select range of Samsung 4G smartphones. Both existing and new Vodafone users can purchase Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt or Galaxy J7 Max to get Rs 1,500 cashback. The offer will be launched later this month.

To become eligible for the cashback offer, Vodafone prepaid users will have to recharge with Rs 198 per month for 24 months. Vodafone’s Rs 198 plan gives users unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day. Vodafone postpaid users will have to opt for one of the company’s Red Plans. Vodafone will give cashback of Rs 600 at the end of the first 12 months, while Rs 900 will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets after another 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro is priced at Rs 8,490, while Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones come at Rs 10,490 and Rs 16,900 respectively. With cashback offer, the Galaxy J2 Pro will be selling at effective price of Rs 6,990. Samsung Galaxy Galaxy J7 Nxt price comes down to Rs 8,990 while Galaxy J7 Max effective price will be Rs 15,400.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro was unveiled in India in July 2016. The USP of this 4G-enabled device is its Smart Glow technology, that comprises of a LED ring around the rear camera which can be customised for notifications. The phones comes with Samsung’s Make for India features like Turbo Speed Technology (TST), S bike mode and Ultra Data Saving mode.

Other specifications include a 5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The memory is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 2,600 mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt was unveiled in July 2017. The smartphone offers a 5.5-inch HD Super AMLOED display and it runs Android Nougat. This device is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, with a battery backup of 300mAh. It can be bought in 2GB or 3GB RAM option with either 16Gb or 32Gb internal storage.

On the camera front, the Samsung J7 Nxt features a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Users can also enjoy the 5MP selfie camera for photos and video calling. This is a 4G-enabled, dual-SIM device.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max features a 5.7-inch display with Full HD (1080p) resolution. Powered by a MediaTek chipset, Galaxy J7 Max packs 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The battery in Galaxy J7 Max is 3,300mAh. The smartphone supports Samsung Pay Mini payment solution as well.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max supports Always-on display and sports a 2.5D curved glass design. The Galaxy J7 Max sport a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 13MP as well with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Other features of the camera include Instant sharing on social as well as augmented reality (AR).

“We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G data strong network on some of Samsung’s most popular 4G Smartphones. With this partnering, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democartise data and make 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy/upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said “We are happy to partner with Vodafone as it gives us another opportunity to enhance consumer experience, combining our popular Galaxy J series smartphones with their services at affordable prices. Today, every third smartphone sold in India is a Galaxy J series device. These smartphones come with several consumer centric innovations developed under the Samsung ‘Make for India’ initiative.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd