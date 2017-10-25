Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra vs Reliance JioPhone: Specifications, pricing, 4G vouchers compared

In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 Ultra, of course, is slightly superior as its has a 4-inch screen, 2MP rear camera, and more. (Representational image of Micromax Bharat 2) In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 Ultra, of course, is slightly superior as its has a 4-inch screen, 2MP rear camera, and more. (Representational image of Micromax Bharat 2)

Following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio, Micromax and Vodafone have partnered to launch an affordable 4G smartphone that comes at an effective price of Rs 999. Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra takes cues from Reliance JioPhone, which was launched by the company in July. Though JioPhone is essentially a feature phone, it packs several smartphone features like 4G VoLTE connectivity, a voice assistant, and support for apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioCinema, etc that come pre-loaded on the device.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra vs Reliance JioPhone effective price in India

In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 Ultra, of course, is slightly superior as its has a 4-inch screen, 2MP rear camera, and more. Reliance JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs 0, while Bharat 2 Ultra’s effective pricing in India is Rs 999. However, people will have to pay Rs 1,500 for JioPhone, which is refundable after three years given they return the phone in a working condition.

JioPhone can only be used with a Reliance Jio SIM card. Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra, on the other hand, works with SIM card from other telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, Idea, BSNL, etc, as well.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra vs Reliance JioPhone refund conditions, recharge packs

However, there’s a catch. The Bharat 2 Ultra is priced effectively at Rs 999 and in order to buy the phone, users will have to pay Rs 2,899 upfront. The company plans to refund Rs 1,900 after a period of three years only when users do a Vodafone recharge of Rs 150 or more per month for 36 months. This means, people will be eligible for refund only if they use Bharat 2 Ultra with a Vodafone SIM card for at least three years. In this case, there’s no need to return the phone.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra users will get Rs 900 after first 18 months, and another Rs 1,000 will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets on completion of 36 months. Remember, Vodafone recharge of Rs 150 or more is mandatory in order to get refund.

Coming to Reliance Jio, the company has put out a condition which mandates JioPhone user to get a minimum recharge of Rs 1,500 per annum, every year for the period of three years to get a refund. JioPhone exclusive plans from the company include a Rs 153 recharge voucher that gives users 500MB 4G data per day for 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and SMS as well as Rs 24 and Rs 54 sachet packs. The Rs 24 and Rs 54 recharge plans offer the same benefits but with a day’s and a week’s validity respectively.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra vs Reliance JioPhone specifications and features

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra features a 4-inch WVGA display, and it runs Android Marshmallow. Powered by 1.3Ghz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor, Bharat 2 Ultra comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. There’s a 2MP rear camera along with a 0.3MP front shooter. The camera supports modes like scene, frame, and burst. It is backed by a 1,300 mAh battery. Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra supports social networking and chat apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.

In comparison, Reliance JioPhone sports a 2.4inch QVGA TFT display, and it runs Kai OS. The feature phone packs 1GHz Dual-core processor coupled with with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). This is a single SIM phone that supports a nano SIM card. It features a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera.

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery.

Another notable feature of JioPhone is that it packs company’s voice-assistant Hello Jio – a rarity on feature phones. People can ask the virtual assistant to perform tasks like composing SMS, opening app, etc using voice commands. JioPhone doesn’t support apps like Facebook and WhatsApp as of now.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra vs Reliance JioPhone availability

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra will be available starting November. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has completed deliveries of its first batch of JioPhone units. The second round of pre-orders is expected to begin soon.

