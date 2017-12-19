Vodafone, itel will offer Rs 2,100 cashback to itel A20 smartphone buyers

Vodafone and itel Mobile have partnered to announce cashback offer on the itel A20 smartphone. Vodafone and itel Mobile have partnered to announce cashback offer on the itel A20 smartphone.

Vodafone and itel Mobile have partnered to announce cashback offer on the itel A20 smartphone. Under this offer, users who purchase itel A20 will get a cashback of Rs 2,100, bringing effective price of the device down from Rs 3,690 to Rs 1,590.

After buying the itel A20, users will have to do Vodafone recharge of Rs 150 or more per month for 18 months. People can go for a cumulative or one-time recharge. At the end of 18 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs 900. Cashback of Rs 1,200 will be given after another 18 months given users recharge with Rs 150 or more monthly.

The cashback will be credited to user’s M-Pesa wallets. It can be used to recharge, pay bills, transfer money or withdraw cash. The offer can be availed till March 31.

Coming to specifications, itel A20 is a 4G VoLTE and ViLTE -enabled smartphone and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core processor, it features 1Gb RAM and 8GB internal storage. The A20 is backed by a 1,500 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

“Millions of consumers in India are upgrading to smartphones to enjoy the benefits of mobile internet. We are delighted to partner with Itel to hand hold customers as they transition from feature phone to smartphone and provide a rich experience with Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G. We firmly believe, that affordable handsets along with pocket friendly data prices, will accelerate data adoption. The exciting cashback offers will make this digital journey a more affordable and enriching one for our customers,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

