Vodafone, Flipkart offering 4G smartphones at effective price of Rs 999: Here’s how it works

Vodafone has partnered with Flipkart to offer entry-level smartphones at an effective price of Rs 999. Under Flipkart’s #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign, users will get cashback of Rs 2,000 on the select range of 4G smartphone models. All existing and new Vodafone pre-paid customers can avail the offer, which will be valid from January 24 to March 31.

Vodafone customers will have to do a recharge of a minimum of Rs 150 per month for 36 months to get cashback. The company will give a cash back of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months, while Rs 1,100 will be credit to the user’s Vodafone M-pesa wallet on completion of 36 months or three years. Entry-level 4G smartphones from Micromax, iVoomi, Yu Mobiles, Xolo, Intex, Swipe and Alcatel are listed on Flipkart for the cashback offer.

“We are delighted to partner with Flipkart and extend this offer to our existing and new pre-paid customers. This is an initiative to make 4G smartphones available at a never before price points and thus, democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We hope that this will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smart phone but couldn’t afford one. It will also encourage current non users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

“Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. This association marries well with Flipkart’s vision of making smartphone technology affordable and accessible to everyone in the country,” Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Smartphones at Flipkart, said.

