Vodafone Diwali 2017 offer: 90GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls at Rs 399

To counter Reliance Jio, Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 399 plan for prepaid users under its festive sale offers. Under this plan, people who recharge with Rs 39 will get 90GB 4G data for six months along with unlimited local and STD calls. Notably, data war in India has become intense, thanks to affordable 4G data plans by Reliance Jio.

Telecom companies in India like Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, etc have resorted to aggressive data pricing to give more benefits to customers. Interestingly, rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio have Rs 399 plan as well, though data offering and validity period differ. BSNL has also been pretty active in announcing new data plans from time to time.

Coming to Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan, it gives its Prime members 84GB of 4G data for 84 days, which is around three months. The FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day. Local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as SMS is free to all operators. The plan also bundles suite of Reliance Jio apps including MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, HelloJio, JioVideoCall, JioShare, JioGames, and more.

Airtel, on the other hand, offers 1GB data per day to 4G handset users under its Rs 399 plan. Validity is 28 days. Those using other handsets will get 1.25GB data per day for the same validity period. Unlimited local and STD calling are also included in Airtel’s Rs 399 plans.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is giving 100 per cent cash back for those recharging with Rs 399, under its Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. The cashback can be availed between October 12 and 18.

