Vodafone Delhi-NCR partners with cab aggregators to distribute 4G SIMs, offers 4GB free data

Vodafone Delhi-NCR has tied up with Meru, Easy and Mega cabs to help customers upgrade to a 4G SIM card. The company has refurbished nearly 500 cabs, which will have 4G SIM (prepaid and postpaid) kits dispensers. A commuter will have access to instructions on how to upgrade their SIM as well. Riders can pick up Vodafone’s 4G SIM kit, and upgrade to a 4G SIM free of cost. Additionally, Vodafone is offering 4GB free data for its prepaid as well as postpaid customers. The validity for prepiad users is 10 days, while it is till the bill cycle for postpaid customers.

“Since the launch of 4G services in Delhi last year, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in usage to 4G data from 2G & 3G data. To experience this world class 4G network, it’s essential that our consumers upgrade their 3G SIMs to 4G SIMs, and this tie-up is a unique intervention to make this process mobile and within easy reach of our consumers. From home delivering the SIMs to extensive presence at all our retail touch points and now associating with leading cab aggregators, Vodafone has tried to ensure that our customers get easy access to the 4G SIM and our Data strong services,” Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi-NCR said.

Vodafone is planning to assist customers during the process with the help of demos in cabs as well. An executive will travel in cabs on pre-assigned routes to help riders with queries. Any Vodafone subscriber can walk up to these cabs to ask driver for a 4G SIM card.

Here’s how to get and activate Vodafone 4G SIM card:

• Get a Vodafone 4G SIM card.

• Using existing Vodafone number, SMS ‘SIMEX <your 19-20 digit new 4G SIM card number>’ to 55199.

• Users will receive a reply from 55199 with partial SIM number entered.

• Next, users need to enter the last 6 digits of their new SIM number to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the SMS from 55199.

• Finally, users will receive a success SMS, after which new 4G SIM card will be activated within 5-10 minutes. Users can then replace their old SIM with new Vodafone 4G SIM in their handsets.

