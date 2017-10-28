Vodafone counters Reliance Jio with Rs 496, Rs 177 recharge vouchers: Here’s what the plans offer

Vodafone’s Rs 496 plan comes as Reliance Jio updated its list of prepaid and post paid tariffs to include a Rs 459 voucher. Vodafone’s Rs 496 plan comes as Reliance Jio updated its list of prepaid and post paid tariffs to include a Rs 459 voucher.

Vodafone has rolled out new voice offers for prepaid users in Delhi and NCR. The new Rs 177 and Rs 496 vouchers are available for those who join Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G network. Vodafone’s Rs 496 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB data per day. This totals to 84GB data for 84 days. Remember, this is a First Recharge offer, which means people who migrate to Vodafone 4G will be eligible for the voucher.

In comparison, Vodafone’s Rs 177 plan offer unlimited local and STD calling with 1GB data for 28 days, to new customers. The company, in a press statement said that the First Recharges are applicable for MNP (Mobile Number Portability) customers as well.

Must Read: Reliance Jio Rs 499 4G plan is better than even the 12-month plan; here’s why

“We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are pleased to extend world class Vodafone services with a basket of offerings to mobile subscribers in Delhi NCR. The Rs 177 and Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet,” Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi and NCR, Vodafone India, said.

Vodafone’s Rs 496 plan comes as Reliance Jio updated its list of prepaid and post paid plans to include a Rs 459 voucher. The prepaid offer gives users 84GB of data over 84 days. Unlimited STD and local calling as well as SMS is free on Jio’s network. Notably, Jio’s Rs 499 plan seems more beneficial for people looking for a plan with longer validity. It offers 91GB data for 91 days, with a limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd