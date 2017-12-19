Vivo Y75 with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 16MP front camera launched in China

Vivo Y75 sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, a metal body, and a 16MP front camera. Vivo Y75 sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, a metal body, and a 16MP front camera.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China, the Y75. The mid-end smartphone focuses on a full-display screen, a metal bodied design, and a fantastic selfie snapper. Vivo Y75 has been made available in China at a price of 1598 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,496). It is available in gold, rose gold, and matte black colour options.

Vivo Y75 sports a 5.7-inch FullVision FHD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and is powered by an undisclosed octa-core processor. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). There’s a 13MP shooter with flash on the rear and a 16MP snapper on the front for taking selfies.

It offers standard connectivity options including dual-SIM connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS with A-GPS, microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth, among others. Vivo Y75 runs FunTouch 3.2 OS which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The sdevice houses a 3,000mAh battery inside.

Vivo Y75 should be seen as a degraded version of the company’s V7, which is already available in India and costs Rs 18,990. At the moment, Vivo V75 is limited to the Chinese market. There’s no word on when we might see the smartphone making its way to India.

Vivo is a name to reckon with in the mid-end smartphone market, especially in India. Its smartphones offer must-have features we love in smartphones – a metal body, excellent front-facing camera, an extra tall screen, and affordable prices.

