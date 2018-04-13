Vivo Y71 launched in India with 6-inch Full View display: Price, specifications

The Vivo Y71 has a price tag of Rs 10,990 in India. The Vivo Y71 has a price tag of Rs 10,990 in India.

Vivo has launched the Y71 in India, as part of its budget Y series. The Vivo Y71 has a price tag of Rs 10,990 in India. The smartphone will available in a Gold and a Matte Black colour variant. Online shoppers can purchase the Vivo Y71 in Vivo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall from April 16. Meanwhile, offline sales will begin from April 14.

Vivo Y71 comes with a 6-inch Full View display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The display resolution is 1440 x 720, which is HD+. This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. However, the onboard storage is only 16GB and there is a microSD card slot with up to 256GB storage support. Vivo Y1 comes with a 3360 mAh battery. Vivo has also added some software features to help with power management and battery performance.

The phone sports a 13MP camera with PDAF. There’s a 5MP selfie shooter, which comes with an AI Beauty feature. Vivo claims the feature will enhance image quality on the basis of skin tone, gender and age as well. Along with Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi, the phone comes with GPS/GLONASS support for locations services. The phone has a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging along with OTG support. Vivo Y1 has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

“Vivo has always crafted its products keeping consumers preference at the core. With the launch of Y71, we are releasing a smartphone which is large on display and performance, and is coupled with enhanced camera capabilities,” said Kenny Zheng, CMO, Vivo India in a press statement.

The Y71 comes with Face Access unlock feature, which will recognise a user’s face to unlock the smartphone. Vivo is offering a similar feature on the Vivo V9 flagship phone as well. There’s also a smart volume feature will intuitively lower volume of incoming calls, message alerts and notification tones, when the smartphone’s front camera realises that a user is looking at the phone. Vivo has offered Screen Split 3.0 for improved multi-tasking and the App Clone feature as well, which will allow users to operate two versions of the same social media apps. Vivo Y1 is running Android Oreo 8.1 on the device.

