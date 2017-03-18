Vivo Y66 with 16MP front camera launched at Rs 14,990

Vivo Y66 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990, and comes with a 16MP front camera. Vivo Y66 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990, and comes with a 16MP front camera.

Vivo has launched the Y66 smartphone in India at a price of Rs 14,990. Vivo Y66 is another selfie-focused smartphone from the company, which had recently introduced its Vivo V5, Vivo V5 Plus in the country. Vivo V5 Plus smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 27,980 and featured a dual-selfie camera on the front; a 20MP+8MP front camera.

The new Vivo Y66 features a 5.5 LCD IPS display with 1280 x 720 HD resolution. It has 64-bit octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The smartphone has a microSD slot for extra storage space with up to 256GB supported. The battery on the Vivo Y66 is 3000 mAh, and the phone runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0.

The camera is the highlight of this smartphone. The front camera is a 16MP one, which has features like Moonlight Selfie, which is basically Vivo’s branding for the front flash. According to the company, the Moonlight selfie mode “creates the lighting effects of a professional photography studio.” Essentially this is the front screen flash, with the promise of brighter selfies from your phone.

Vivo Y66’s front camera has f/2.0 aperture, while the phone sports a 13MP on the back with f/2.2 aperture and rear flash. Other features of the Y66 camera are: Face Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Night, Professional Photo, Filters, Timers etc.

Other connectivity options include: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, OTG. Sensors on the Y66 are Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass.

Vivo Y66 supports 4G FDD-LTEB1/B3/B5/B8 and 4G TDD-LTEB40 in India along with 2G and 3G networks. Dimensions of the phone are 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.6mm. The phone will be available in gold and Matte Black colour options.

