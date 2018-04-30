Vivo Y53i with ‘Face Access’ launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo Y53i has been launched in India, featuring 5-inch HD display and 8MP rear camera. Vivo Y53i has been launched in India, featuring 5-inch HD display and 8MP rear camera.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53i in India, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone. Priced at Rs 7,990, the smartphone comes with Face Access that scans the facial features of the users and unlocks the device instantly.Vivo Y53i comes in Crown Gold and Matte Black colour options and will be made available across all offline stores in the country.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo Y53i features a 5-inch HD IPS display. It runs FunTouch 3.0 which is based on Android Marshmallow. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.Users can expand its storage capacity via microSD to 256GB. The handset is backed by a 2500mAh battery inside. Perhaps the highlight of the Vivo Y53i is the Face Access that essentially provides facial recognition and helps unlock the phone.

The cameras on the Vivo Y53i include an 8MP rear lens as well as a 5MP selfie camera. The rear snapper comes with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. There’s an Ultra HD mode that helps render images with a 32MP resolution. Meanwhile, Vivo Y53i’s front lens comes with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash. Various modes included on the Vivo Y53i’s camera include Face Beauty on both cameras, Touch camera on the front lens, and Panorama, night, HD and professional modes on the rear shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y53i include Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 4.2, FM support, OTG support, GPS/GLONASS as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 port. This smartphone offers sensors like ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and accelerometer.

Vivo Y53i will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 5, which has proved to be quite popular in India. It starts at Rs 7,990 and goes up to Rs 10,999. The highlight of the phone remains the 18:9 display and snappy performance.

