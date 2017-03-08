Vivo Y25 budget smartphone launched in Malaysia

Vivo Y25 gets a 5MP rear camera. The 2MP front camera comes with features such as voice capture and palm capture to click selfies. Vivo Y25 gets a 5MP rear camera. The 2MP front camera comes with features such as voice capture and palm capture to click selfies.

Vivo Y25, a new 4G-enabled budget smartphone has been launched in Malaysia at MYR 499 (Rs 7,400 approx). Vivo Y25 features a 4.5-inch FWGA IPS display with a resolution of 854×480 pixels. It runs Funtouch OS 2.1 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Vivo Y25 gets a 5MP rear camera. The 2MP front camera comes with features such as voice capture and palm capture to click selfies. It is powered by a quad-core MTK6580 processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

Vivo Y25 is backed by a 1,900mAh battery. It measure 130.7×66.4×9.2 mm. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, photosensitive sensor and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the Y25 are: USB, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and OTG. It supports 4G LTE.

Vivo announced its 4G-enabled Y51L smartphone at Rs 11, 980 in India in January. Vivo Y51L features a 5-inch IPS display, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 410 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Funtouch OS 2.5 based on Android Lollipop and comes with an OTG support.

Vivo launched its Y55s smartphone in February at Rs 12,490. It gets a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card). It sports a 13MP rear camera with 5MP front camera and is backed by a 2,730mAh battery.

