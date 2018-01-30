Vivo Xplay7 to come with 10GB RAM, 4K OLED display: Report

Vivo Xplay7 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature 10GB RAM. (Image for representation) Vivo Xplay7 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature 10GB RAM. (Image for representation)

Vivo is said to be planning to debut its Xplay7 flagship smartphone this year, giving the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 some tough competition. Specifications for a phone have just been leaked from China, and they look top-of-the-line.

First of all, the screenshot leaked via Weibo claims the Vivo Xplay7 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature 10GB RAM. That’s enough to dethrone the OnePlus 5T and Razer Phone – both featuring 8GB RAM respectively. Moving on to its hardware specifications, the flagship is said to pack a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor coupled with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. This would be for the first time Vivo is using a flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The company’s smartphones usually come with mid-end chipsets from either Qualcomm or MediaTek.

The Xplay7 could also be the first smartphone to sport a 4K OLED display with minimal bezels giving it a 92.9 per cent aspect ratio. Plus, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Another interesting piece of information leaked by the screenshot is the camera on the phone. Apparently, it will feature dual rear cameras with 4x lossless zoom. However, the phone is unlikely to make its debut at the MWC 2018, which is scheduled to kick off on February 26 in Barcelona. In fact, Vivo Xplay7 is speculated to launch towards the end of the year.

That’s all we know about Vivo’s upcoming flagship smartphone at this moment, but if the leaked screenshot is legit, we’ll probably know soon. Vivo Xplay7 will succeed the Xplay6, which was launched way back in November 2016 in China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd