Vivo X9s, X9s Plus smartphones set to launch on July 6

Vivo X9s, Vivo X9s Plus may feature dual front cameras like its predecessors Vivo X9s, Vivo X9s Plus may feature dual front cameras like its predecessors

Vivo is all set to unveil its high-end Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus smartphones on July 6 in Beijing, China. The company has sent out official invites for the same.

There isn’t much known about the two Vivo smartphones as of now, except that both are successors of last year’s Vivo X9 and X9 Plus. The Chinese company recently confirmed about Vivo X9s display. It said that the phone will have a display with 1.59mm ultra-narrow bezels.

Other than that, both Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus might feature few similar design elements like front fingerprint sensor on the front and dual front-facing selfie cameras like the X9 and X9 Plus.

Recently, a TENAA listing (spotted by GSMArena) for the alleged Vivo X9s Plus revealed that the phone will feature runs a 5.85-inch full-HD display. Other specifications listed on Chinese certification website suggested it be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For cameras, the Vivo X9s Plus may come with a dual front-facing camera setup with one 20-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor, as per the TENAA listing. It is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s own FunTouch UI.

Vivo might also be all set to launch world’s first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor on June 28. Chinese smartphone company recently teased about it for upcoming Mobile World Congress, Shanghai. Recently, an alleged video surfaced online showcasing on-screen fingerprint sensing technology by Vivo. The four-second video showed a user unlocking the phone by simply long pressing on the screen. The handset also included dual-rear camera setup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd