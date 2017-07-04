Vivo X9s Plus press images leaked online before July 6 launch

Vivo X9s Plus press render have been spotted online, ahead of the official launch on July 6. (Image source: PlayfulDroid) Vivo X9s Plus press render have been spotted online, ahead of the official launch on July 6. (Image source: PlayfulDroid)

Vivo’s X9s and X9s Plus smartphones are expected to launch on July 6 in Beijing. Recently, the company rolled out official press invites in China, and now purported official press renders of the Vivo X9s Plus have been reportedly released by the company.

According to Playfuldroid, Vivo has released the images of its upcoming high-end X9s Plus smartphone. The render images of the Vivo X9s Plus reveals the phone will have a dual front-facing selfie camera setup like its predecessors, which are the Vivo X9 and X9 Plus. Both upcoming phones are also expected to feature similar design elements, and front fingerprint sensor on home button. The images surfaced online show three colour variants of the Vivo X9s Plus in Gold, Pink, and Black.

Recently, the alleged Vivo X9s Plus was spotted listed on TENNA. The listing revealed that it will feature a 5.85-inch full-HD display, and run latest the Android 7.1.1 OS. Other specifications as per the Chinese certification website also suggest it be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz coupled with 4GB RAM.

In a separate report, Android Headlines spotted a poster of the Vivo X9s and X9s Plus which indicated the specifications of both upcoming smartphones. As per report, the Vivo X9s will be powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor, while the Vivo X9s Plus is likely to feature a slightly faster Snapdragon 653 processor.

Both Vivo X9s and X9s Plus are reported to come with dual front-facing camera setup of 20-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor combination. It is said to sport 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which is similar to TENNA listing. Other than that, both Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus are already up for pre-orders in China on JD.com till July 7, and the first flash sale is scheduled for July 8.

