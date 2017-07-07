Vivo X9s, Vivo X9s Plus with dual selfie camera and Android 7.1 launched

Vivo X9s and X9s Plus feature 20MP + 5MP dual selfie camera at the front Vivo X9s and X9s Plus feature 20MP + 5MP dual selfie camera at the front

Vivo has finally launched the X9s and X9s Plus smartphones at event in Beijing, China. The Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus are the successor smartphones to last year’s Vivo X9 and Vivo X9 Plus. Both new smartphones feature similar design language and highlight the dual selfie camera setup.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X9s features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) AMOLED display, whereas Vivo X9s Plus gets a slightly larger 5.85-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) AMOLED display. Both sports an ‘always-on’ display too.

The Vivo X9s is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It features 64GB of internal storage, and that’s expandable via microSD card.

As for the dual selfie camera setup, both Vivo X9s and X9s Plus feature a primary 20-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel to capture depth. It also include a selfie flash on the front. similarly, the rear camera is same on both. It sports a 16-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection auto focus and single LED flash.

As for the Vivo X9s Plus, it is powered by a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It also includes 64GB internal storage which is expandable via microSD card as well. The Vivo X9s packs a 3320mAh battery with fast charging, and the Vivo X9s Plus battery capacity is 4015mAh, which also supports fast charging.

Both Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus run Android 7.1 Nougat based FunTouch OS 3.1 and support a dual-SIM slot. Both smartphones will come in Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black colour options. The Vivo X9s and X9s Plus are priced at 2698 yuan and 2998 yuan respectively in China. The Vivo X9s Plus will go on sale first from July 8. Vivo says that the registrations for X9s opens July 14 and the sale will commence on July 20. There is no information of the two smartphones coming to India as of now.

