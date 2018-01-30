Vivo X30 leaked image shows bezel-less display with iPhone X-like notch

Vivo X30 might have an iPhone X-like notch and no fingerprint scanner. (Image for representation) Vivo X30 might have an iPhone X-like notch and no fingerprint scanner. (Image for representation)

The latest leaked image of the Vivo X30 might reveal a plenty of new details about the company’s next premium mid-end smartphone. SlashLeaks has published an image of what they say is the Vivo X30, the successor to the Vivo X20. The device in the image seems to have minimal bezels and an Apple iPhone X-like “notch” at the top.

Speaking of the display, it appears that the phone will have narrow bezels on the top and the sides, though the bezel on the bottom is thick. It also looks like Vivo has eliminated the fingerprint scanner from the X30, similar to that of the recently released X20 Plus UD. If that’s the case, Vivo X30 might be sporting an OLED display as well.

We really don’t much of the specifications for the Vivo X30 just yet. Last year’s Vivo X20 came with a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Considering that the X20 had mid-end specifications, we expect the X30 to stick to a midrange chipset. There’s no information about its price or release date at this point of time.

A lot of smartphone companies are planning to launch their upcoming phones with an iPhone X-like “notch” at the top. Last week, Motorola’s Moto X5 was leaked featuring an iPhone X-like notch at the top. Word on the street is that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have a cutout at the top, much like an Apple iPhone X. The latter phone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM.

