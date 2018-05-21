Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner coming to India on May 29

Vivo X21 with an in-display fingerprint scanner will launch in India on May 29. Vivo X21 with an in-display fingerprint scanner will launch in India on May 29.

Vivo has sent out media invites for the launch of the X21 in India. The launch event is scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 29, which is next week. This is the second smartphone in the world that is commercially available with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In China, Vivo X21 is available as the X21 UD (the UD stands for “under display”).

The highlight of the Vivo X21 is the fingerprint scanner which resides inside the display. This is unusual for smartphones that typically have their fingerprint scanners on the back or front of the device. The smartphone maker first showcased the technology at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January this year. The first smartphone to use an under-display fingerprint scanner was the Vivo X20 UD, which made its debut in China this year. Unfortunately, Vivo never brought the smartphone to India.

As you would expect, Vivo X21 is a high-end smartphone and will be pitched against the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro. It sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Like the iPhone X, the handset has the controversial “notch” above the screen. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expanding the internal storage (up to 256GB).

In the photography department, Vivo X21 has a dual camera setup, featuring a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary shooter. On the front, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. The handset is backed by a 3200mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Vivo X21 is coming to India at a time when Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has recently launched the Honor 10 in India. The smartphone features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that sits on the bottom bezel, but under the glass. Though the solution is not as the same as the in-display fingerprint scanner. Honor 10 is already available in India, and is priced at Rs 32,999.

