Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner launched: Specifications, features

Vivo has launched the X21 smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner in China. This is the second smartphone from the company to come with the revolutionary under-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo X21 has been introduced in two variants; the premium version with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the regular model with the standard fingerprint scanner, 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. Previously, the company had launched the X20 with the under-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X21 is priced at Yuan 2898 (or approx Rs 29,846) for the standard 64GB model and Yuan 3198 (or approx Rs 32,935) for the 128GB model. Pre-orders for these models will begin on March 24 and they will be available in Ruby Red, Aurora White and Black colour options. The top-end variant with the under-display fingerprint reader and 128GB storage is priced at Yuan 3598 (or approx Rs 37,062). It comes in Black and Ruby Red colour options and will be up for sale from March 28 in China.

As for its specifications, Vivo X21 comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The highlight of the phone is the controversial “notch” design above the display. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expandable storage (up to 256GB).

In the imaging department, the phone gets a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary shooter. As for selfies, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 3200mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, among others.

