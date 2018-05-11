Vivo X21 UD with in-display fingerprint scanner likely to launch in India on May 29

The highlight of the Vivo X21 UD is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The highlight of the Vivo X21 UD is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo has sent out press invites for the launch of a new smartphone in its X series, sparking rumours of the arrival of the X21 UD in India. Vivo X21 UD (the UD stands for “under-display”) was launched in China in March, featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notched display. Vivo X21 UD will make its India debut on May 29.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Vivo X21 UD is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is unusual for smartphones that typically have their fingerprint scanners on the back or front of the device. The Chinese company first showcased the technology at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January this year. Vivo X21 UD is the second smartphone, after the X20 Plus UD to come with an under display fingerprint scanner.

As for its specifications, Vivo X21 comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Like the iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro, the phone has the controversial “notch” above the display. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expandable storage (up to 256GB).

On the camera, front the Vivo X21 has a dual camera setup, featuring a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary shooter. And on the front, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 3200mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

In China, Vivo X21 UD is available for Yuan 3,598 (or approx Rs 38,252), making it a premium mid-end smartphone. Vivo X21 UD will be competing with the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6. The latter two smartphones will hit the Indian market in the second week of May. They are likely to cost anywhere between Rs 32,990 and Rs 39,990 depending upon the variant.

