Vivo X21 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Sale from today at Flipkart, livestream starts at 12:30 PM

Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Vivo X21 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price in India, launch offers, Flipkart sale, and more.

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 12:27:07 pm
Vivo X21, Vivo X21 price, Vivo X21 UD, Vivo X21 live stream, Vivo X21 how to watch live, Vivo X21 India launch, Vivo X21 features, Vivo X21 price in India, Vivo X21 specifications, Vivo X21 review Vivo X21 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Vivo X21 India launch will take place today. Follow our live blog for expected price in India, launch offers, specifications and features.

Vivo X21 India launch is set for 12:30 PM today. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which will take place in Delhi. Vivo X21 launch event will be live streamed at 12:30 PM IST via the company’s official Facebook page. Vivo X21 was made debut in China, and the highlight of the phone is that fingerprint scanner is embedded underneath the screen. The smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in India, and it can be pre-booked on the e-commerce site for Rs 2,000. The first sale for Vivo X21 will take place today.

Vivo X21 price in India is expected to be somewhere between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000, though we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more. In India, the phone will compete with OnePlus 6, price for which starts at Rs 34,999 and Honor 10, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 and comes with an under-glass fingerprint scanner. Here’s how to watch livestream for Vivo X21 launch event, expected price in India, and more:

Vivo X21 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price in India, specifications

    12:27 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Vivo X21 India launch: OnePlus 6, Honor 10 will be competitors

    Vivo X21 will directly compete with OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 in India. The three smartphones sport Full View display with a notch on top of the screen,  dual rear cameras, and more. In addition, Vivo X21 could also be priced around the same as the two phones. While, OnePlus 6 has a fingerprint sensor at the back cover, the Honor 10 sports an under-glass fingerprint sensor.

    12:14 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Vivo X21 India launch event to start soon

    Vivo X21 India launch event to start in a few minutes. The USP of the phone is that the fingerprint scanner is placed inside the display. The X21 was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January this year It comes with an iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio display. It has dual rear cameras, support for Bokeh mod as well as a glass back design.

    Vivo X21 features and specifications include a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm 660 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more. Vivo X21 is the first smartphone globally to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is listed with several launch offers for those who are interested in pre-booking the device. Once users pre-book Vivo X21, they will get a coupon worth Rs 2,000 which can be used to buy the upcoming phone during sale. The rest of the amount also needs to be paid at the time of purchase. The launch offers include five per cent cashback on SBI credit and debit cards, an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange price, as well as No cost EMI. Do note that Vivo X21 pre-booking can be done via the company's online store.

    Vivo X21 sports a 3D glass back. It comes with dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP + 5MP lens, while the camera is a single 12MP sensor. The camera has a Bokeh feature, 4K video recording, an AI-powered face beauty feature. The phone is backed by a 3200mAh battery and it runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s FunTouch OS on top.

