Vivo X21 India launch LIVE UPDATES: Sale from today at Flipkart, livestream starts at 12:30 PM

Vivo X21 India launch will take place today.

Vivo X21 India launch is set for 12:30 PM today. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which will take place in Delhi. Vivo X21 launch event will be live streamed at 12:30 PM IST via the company’s official Facebook page. Vivo X21 was made debut in China, and the highlight of the phone is that fingerprint scanner is embedded underneath the screen. The smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in India, and it can be pre-booked on the e-commerce site for Rs 2,000. The first sale for Vivo X21 will take place today.

Vivo X21 price in India is expected to be somewhere between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000, though we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more. In India, the phone will compete with OnePlus 6, price for which starts at Rs 34,999 and Honor 10, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 and comes with an under-glass fingerprint scanner. Here’s how to watch livestream for Vivo X21 launch event, expected price in India, and more:

