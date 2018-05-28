Vivo X21 to be Flipkart exclusive for online, sale to start from May 29

Vivo X21 will be Flipkart exclusive for online and will go on sale from May 29 itself. Vivo X21 will be Flipkart exclusive for online and will go on sale from May 29 itself.

Vivo X21 will be Flipkart exclusive, even as the company has already opened pre-bookings for the phone on its own online store. Vivo X21 is the company’s upcoming flagship for India and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. This was the first commercial phone with such a feature. Vivo X21 was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in January this year.

Flipkart already has a banner page live for the Vivo X21. The launch will take place on May 29, which is tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Vivo is hosting an event in Delhi for the same. The X21 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, according to the banner page. Flipkart has also listed some cashback offers for the Vivo X21 on its page. These include an extra Rs 3000 off on exchange price, 5% cashback on SBI credit and debit cards, as well as No cost EMI on most credit cards.

Vivo is accepting an advance payment of Rs 2,000 for the X21 on its own e-store. Customers who pre-book the phone will get a coupon worth Rs 2,000, which can be used to purchase the phone from the website. However, the remaining amount will have to be paid online at the time of making the purchase. The sale will start on May 29 itself, reveals the Flipkart page.

Also read: Vivo X21 available for pre-booking before May 29 India launch: Expected price, offers and more

Vivo X21 was launched in China at a price of Yuan 3,598, which is nearly Rs 39,000 on conversion in India. This means the Vivo X21 will cost more than Rs 30,000 in India and will compete with Honor 10, OnePlus 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco and others which are competing in the mid-range flagship category. Vivo X21’s highlight is the in-display fingerprint scanner. Honor 10 has a similar feature, though the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner sits on the bottom bezel, but under the glass. Vivo X21 was the first phone to officially launch with this, though Honor 10 has gone on sale in India before it.

Other specifications of Vivo X21 are 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, notch on the front, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The display is an AMOLED one. The rear camera is a dual-setup similar to the previous Vivo V9 and placed vertically. The overall design will remind one of the iPhone X and previous Vivo V9.

The phone has a 3D glass back. The rear camera is 12MP + 5MP, while the front has a 12MP camera as well. The camera has a Bokeh feature, 4K video recording, an AI-powered face beauty feature. The battery is 3200mAh and Vivo X21 runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s FunTouch OS on top.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd