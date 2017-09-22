Vivo X20, Vivo X20 Plus with Full View Display launched: Price, specs

Vivo has launched its X20 and X20 Plus smartphones with Full Vision Display and dual-rear cameras in China. Vivo has launched its X20 and X20 Plus smartphones with Full Vision Display and dual-rear cameras in China.

Vivo has launched its X20 and X20 Plus smartphones with Full Vision Display and dual-rear cameras in China. The aspect ratio on the display is 18:9 similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note8, LG Q6, Xiaomi Mi 2 and other smartphones with a similar display technology. The Vivo X20 is priced at Yuan 2998 in China, which is around Rs 29,500 plus on conversion. The X20 Plus is priced at Yuan 3498, which is around Rs 34,500 on conversion.

In terms of specifications, Vivo VX20 has a 6-inch Full HD resolution+ display (2160 pixels into 1080 pixels with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is a near bezel-less display and dimensions are 155.85 x 75.15 x 7.2 mm. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Vivo X20 has support for microSD card with 256GB as the expandable storage limit.

The smartphone has a 3245mAh non-removable battery and runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS on top. The rear camera has a 12+12MP specification, which Vivo has listed as 24MP coupled with another 5 MP sensor. There’s also a 12MP+ 12MP (24MP) camera on the front for selfies. The phone has front and rear flash. Other features of the Vivo X20 are dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, GPS, OTG, etc.

Vivo X20 Plus has a bigger 6.43 inches display with Full HD resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) with the same 18:9 aspect ratio and bezel-less design. Both phones have a Super AMOLED display and Vivo has shifted the fingerprint sensor to the back.

The phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable to 256GB). The dimensions of the X20 Plus are 165.32 mm x 80.09 mm x 7.45 mm and it weighs 181.5 g. Battery on the X20 Plus is 3905mAh with Android 7.1.1 on top.

The rear and front camera specifications are the same as the X20 with 12+ 12 (24MP) and 5MP combo on the back and 12+12 MP (24MP ) on the front. The front camera in the X20, X20 Plus also has a Portrait bokeh, Panorama option. Other features of Vivo X20 Plus are dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 GPS, etc.

