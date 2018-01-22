Vivo X20 Plus Under Display variant to launch on January 24

Apple, nor Samsung, but the Chinese company Vivo will launch the world’s first phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.(Image credit: Vivo/Weibo Apple, nor Samsung, but the Chinese company Vivo will launch the world’s first phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.(Image credit: Vivo/Weibo

Vivo is all set to launch the world’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner on January 24. To be called the X20 Plus, the flagship phone will officially launch at at event in Beijing. This is the same phone which was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Vivo X20 Plus uses the recently unveiled Synaptics optical sensor within a 6-inch OLED display. Synaptics has integrated the Clear ID FS9500 sensor, which according to the company takes just 0.7 seconds to authenticate the fingerprint. Normally a fingerprint scanner can be found either on the back or embedded inside the home button of the phone; but, Vivo has deployed the scanner embedded under the screen of the X20 Plus.

For those who are not aware, Vivo X20 Plus was launched way back in October last year in China. It’s being speculated that this is the modified version of the same handset which is already available. The new model will feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+(2160 x 1080), a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, and a dual 12-megapixel camera on the back.

While Vivo may be the first company to bring the phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, both Apple and Samsung are also looking to deploy similar technology. In fact, Apple reportedly tried to integrate this feature with the iPhone X but couldn’t perfect the technology in time. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The high-profile phone is due for launch in the second half of the year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd