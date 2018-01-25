Vivo X20 Plus UD with in-display fingerprint scanner launched in China

Vivo X20 Plus UD has been launched in China, as the world’s fist smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo X20 Plus UD has been launched in China, as the world’s fist smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X20 Plus UD has been launched in China, featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device was showcased for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, although the company didn’t reveal the name at the time. The X20 Plus UD is only been released in China at the moment, where it will be up for pre-order for 3578 Yuan (or approx Rs 35,883). It will start shipping in the Chinese market from February 1.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Vivo X20 Plus UD is its fingerprint scanner that features under the display. The Chinese company has partnered with US-based Synaptics to create the world’s first phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone features the Clear ID 9500 optical under-display fingerprint scanner developed by Synaptics. According to the company, it only takes 0.7 seconds to authenticate the fingerprint.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo X20 Plus UD sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) OLED display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expanding the internal memory. There is a 12MP primary camera on the back and an aperture of f/1.8, while the secondary snapper comes in at 5MP. The front of the phone features a 12MP shooter with an LED flash. The phone is backed by a large 3,905mAh battery, and is running Android 7.1 Nougat.

It has been long speculated that both Apple and Samsung have been trying hard to integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner on their flagship smartphones. However, both the companies have failed to execute the technology properly.

