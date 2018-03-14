Vivo V9 with dual rear cameras, Full View display to launch in India on March 23

Apart from dual cameras, Vivo V9 could also feature a Full View display with iPhone X-like notch at the top the top of the screen. Apart from dual cameras, Vivo V9 could also feature a Full View display with iPhone X-like notch at the top the top of the screen.

Vivo V9 India launch date has been revised to March 23, instead of March 27 previously. The company has already sent out revised media invite, which hints the upcoming smartphone will have vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. Notably, Vivo V9 will make its debut in Thailand on March 22, a day ahead of India launch. Apart from dual cameras, the phone could also feature a Full View display with iPhone X-like notch at the top the top of the screen.

Vivo V9 was previously spotted listed on an Indonesian e-commerce website, which also revealed its price. As per the listing, the costs IDR 4,999,000, which is around Rs 22,700 on conversion. In terms of specifications, Vivo V9 is expected to come with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The display could have an aspect ratio of 19:9 given it is said to sport iPhone X-style notch. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Vivo V9’s USP will be its dual rear camera setup, a combination of 12MP and 8MP image sensors. The front camera will be a 24MP one with Moonlight flash, like we saw on the Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+. Vivo V7 could come with support for facial recognition, in addition to fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. Fast charging technology is also expected for Vivo V9. The phone will run the company’s FunTouch OS version 4.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Separately, a retail box, said to be that of Vivo V9, was leaked on Twitter. It suggests that Vivo’s new phone will come with FIFA World Cup 2018 branding.

