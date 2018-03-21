Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: A comparison of specifications and features

Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will sport 19:9 aspect ratio display and iPhone X-style notch on top of screen. Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will sport 19:9 aspect ratio display and iPhone X-style notch on top of screen.

Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 India launch is set for March 23 and March 26 respectively. Oppo F7 is the successor to Oppo F5 and addition to the company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ series, while Vivo V9 succeeds the Vivo V7. Ahead of the launch, detailed specifications and features of both the smartphones have been revealed, confirming the devices will sport 19:9 aspect ratio display and iPhone X-style notch on top of screen.

Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 will also come with some Augmented Reality (AR) features for the front camera. Vivo V9 teasers hint at vertically aligned dual cameras. Though Oppo has not officially revealed details about rear camera on its upcoming smartphone, we expect a dual camera setup on the F7 as well. Of course, the highlight of Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will their display along with a focus on selie camera. Let us take a look at everything we know about Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 so far:

Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Design and Display

Vivo V9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch FHD IPS display, while Oppo F7 will feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with screen-to-body ratio of 89.09 per cent. The screen on both the smartphones will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a notch on top, similar to that of Apple iPhone X. Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 will sport metal unibody design. Oppo will introduce a new ‘Notch Assistant’ feature, supposed to give users access to gestures to swiftly navigate between apps. Both the devices could come with support for facial recognition, in addition to fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.

Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Processor, Battery and Memory

Vivo V9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot). The details were spotted on Vivo India website that mistakenly listed the V9 smartphone with full details regarding the specifications ahead of the official launch. The listing page has since been taken down. Oppo F7 is rumoured to launch with Snapdragon 670 processor or the MediaTek Helio P6 chipset. It could features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Camera and OS

Vivo V9 will feature 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras with LED flash. It will support features like AR (Augmented Reality) Sticker, Slo-mo, 4K video, and more. The front shooter will be a 24MP one with f/2.0 aperture, AR Sticker, Portrait lighting effect and more. Oppo F7 will have a 25MP front shooter with support for real-time HDR technology. The phone is also expected to come with new and improved AI-powered beautification features such as AI selfie, Cover Shot, AR Sticker and more.

Vivo V9 will run Funtouch OS 4.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo F7 could ship with the company’s Color OS 4.0, based on Android Oreo. Oppo F7 will introduce its App-in-App features that will allow users to take a call and play game simultaneously, with feed from both shown on a split-screen. Oppo F7 users will be able to capture gameplay to share it as a video or upload it to their social media accounts.

