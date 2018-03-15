Vivo V9 specifications listed on India site ahead of March 23 launch, reveal iPhone X clone

Vivo V9 specifications listed on India site ahead of March 23 launch. Image of the Vivo V9 shared on the company’s Twitter page. Vivo V9 specifications listed on India site ahead of March 23 launch. Image of the Vivo V9 shared on the company’s Twitter page.

Vivo V9 will launch in India on March 23, and the company has already sent out media invites for the event. It looks like the Vivo India website listed the upcoming V9 smartphone with full details regarding the specifications ahead of the official launch, though this has now been taken down. Currently if one tries to find the product listing, it takes one to a testing page with a dummy phone and a price of Rs 1, which is not the Vivo V9.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the listing also shows a device that looks like an iPhone X clone. Vivo’s own teasers have also indicated a similar design like the iPhone X with a notch for the front camera and a similar edge-to-edge display along with a vertical dual-rear camera. The listing page revealed the wallpaper on the Vivo V9 looks very similar to the one used on the Apple iPhone X. AI and AR-based features on the front camera are also highlighted, something which Vivo has also mentioned in its teasers.

Based on the listing, the Vivo V9 will have 6.3-inch full HD+ display which is 2280 x 1080 pixels powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The aspect ratio will be 19:9 for the display. The phone will run the latest Android 8 Oreo OS with the company’s FunTouch OS 4.0 on top. For the camera, Vivo V9 will have a dual rear camera, which will be vertically aligned with 16MP+5MP combination. The front camera will be 24MP and there will be a 3260mAh battery as well.

Vivo V9 was supposed to launch on March 27 in India, but the company changed the date. Oppo, which is also owned by vivo’s parent company BBK electronics, is launching its Oppo F7 in India on this date. Oppo F7 is expected to sport a notch on front as well, based on images shared by the company. The V9 was previously listed on an Indonesian e-commerce website, which revealed the phone could be priced close to Rs 22,700 when converted to INR. This is in line with the price of the Vivo V7 series from last year.

